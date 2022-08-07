With 29 to choose from, things get spicy as fans argue over the MCU’s best opening scene

Not every movie is obligated to open with a bang, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a great job of instantly hooking audiences by parachuting them right into the thick of the superhero action, a trend that’s continued through to the franchise’s two most recent releases.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins with a fast-paced and frantic opening scene that sets the stage nicely for the temporal shenanigans to come, with Thor: Love and Thunder setting out its stall early with an irreverent voiceover being swiftly followed by dad rock and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, neither of them would arguably rank among the MCU’s finest openers, but with a whopping 29 feature-length installments to choose from, it’s no surprise that things are getting heated in the comments as Redditors try to decide which one emerges as the cream of the crop.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s dancing baby Groot is the top-voted reply at the time of writing, but a lot of folks have soft spot for how Iron Man deftly introduced Robert Downey Jr.’s game-changing Tony Stark before setting the origin story wheels in motion.

Avengers: Infinity War instantly established that Thanos wasn’t here to f*ck around, the fantastical battle sequence that kicked off Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the mid-90s prologue that unleashed Black Widow are all proving hugely popular, but as mentioned previously, with so many to revisit, a consensus is hardly going to emerge anytime soon.