With May 4 still days away, a fan-favorite trending has scared ‘Star Wars’ hearts assuming the worst

Star Wars have been counting down to one of the most iconic days in fandom history, a day each year when Jedis, Stormtroopers, Droids, and Clones all come together to honor the subculture of entertainment that feels like home, even if it is lightyears away. An iconic phrase in the Star Wars fandom is responsible for this honorary day of celebration, and it’s also a greeting you can share with your friends and loved ones.

So when a Star Wars legend began trending on April 29 instead of the upcoming day of commemoration, fans were a bit concerned. James Earl Jones isn’t just a legend in the intergalactic community, he’s an icon in the entertainment realm as a whole, and we weren’t expecting to see the Darth Vader trending until May 4; you know — for May the 4th Be With You, and all.

Image via Lucasfilm

Immediately, fans began to worry that something awful had happened until a quick search revealed that his name was trending because of a Tweet sent by Twitter user @GoldBlooded79.

The Tweet asked a simple question, who would you like to narrate your life? Everyone from Morgan Freeman and Patrick Stewart to James Earl Jones and Samuel L. Jackson appeared as an option, and with the smooth sound of all of their voices, it was a hard choice — but a lot of people picked James Earl Jones, and with good reason!

If you could have your life narrated by anyone, who would you choose?



Are they shown in this image? pic.twitter.com/o7gMM5CyC0 — Luke Combs Fan (@GoldBlooded79) April 29, 2023

Since fans weren’t anticipating a Tweet like that being the reason for his name trending, some were immediately worried that something was going on with the iconic actor. In fact, he is one of the many names (along with several attached to the Tweet) that would leave fans feeling fearful if we saw them trending for no obvious reason.

It’s like what used to be the Betty White effect or that feeling you get when you see Bob Barker’s name pop up; you hope for the best but immediately fear the worst. We’re still not sure we’ve coped entirely with White’s passing, and we still long to see her name trending or some announcement regarding her once more. When fans saw Jones trending, they rushed to the Explore page, and luckily, it was a good afternoon.

Still, fans sent a warning to the universe, Twitter bots, and anyone listening to ask for some type of emoji to be placed next to his name, whenever it is trending, to allow fans the immediate promise that he is okay.

Please Twitter bots, don't mess with our hearts and minds by having James Earl Jones, aka Darth Vader, aka the very man who reminded us why baseball was essential, trend for no reason. Twitter, please place a "peace" emoji next to the name trending. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/l3H6321Omt — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) April 29, 2023

How I feel about yall making me think James Earl Jones passed away pic.twitter.com/lNZtKd4cRG — InterstellarKev (@ThatsKev4U) April 29, 2023

Yup, it’s that time of the month again when James Earl Jones inexplicably starts trending and we all rush over to see if it’s for the reason we think. 🫠🫠🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/SxcTfFyGu0 — art_of_the_kills (@artofthekills) April 29, 2023

If this doesn’t sum it up, nothing will.

STOP MAKING JAMES EARL JONES TREND FOR NO REASON I CAN’T DO THIS pic.twitter.com/RXfBjRe6bO — 𝒢🧉 (@verseeau) April 29, 2023

In good health and standing, it’s likely you’ll soon see Jones’ name trending again, but don’t fret; Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th Be With You, is less than a week away, and it’s time to perfect that intergalactic lingo and pick your best galaxy saving gear to don on the big afternoon.