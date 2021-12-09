With Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, the streaming war heats up

When it comes to the world of streaming, it’s no doubt every company’s dream to be the number one content provider for audiences.

With the news that WarnerMedia is poised to make a transformational merger with Discovery Inc., the hope that current Discovery CEO David Zaslav will be able to combine both companies and unleash onto the world a deciding blow in the war for streaming dominance, Variety reports.

Zaslav will lead the newly enlarged entity as CEO after brokering an impressive boardroom deal between Discovery and the CEO of AT&T — who owns WarnerMedia — John Stankey.

Part of Zaslav’s aspirations for the company is to significantly bulk up their streaming services to compete with rivals, Disney Plus and Netflix.

That means the executive is shooting for a high goal of getting 200-250 million global subscribers by enticing customers with a suite of streaming services that will include HBO Max, Discovery Plus, and CNN Plus.

“Most of the media business is so mired in what has been happening and where we’ve been, and we really need to focus this company on where we’re going and how lucky we are to have the assets and the hand we have in an environment where I have been for a long time,” Zaslav told Variety “The industry is in the midst of a full evolution.”

We don’t know for sure how the streaming ecosystem will transform in the coming years, but if this merger news is any indication, audiences will likely never run out of things to watch.