Wolf Creek 3 Finally In The Works, Production Starts This Year

Australian slasher series Wolf Creek has laid dormant for a few years now, but a new movie is finally on the way. Variety has revealed that franchise creator Greg McLean is moving forward on Wolf Creek 3 at last, with John Jarratt returning yet again as Mick Taylor, the sadistic serial killer who operates in the Australian outback.

McLean is handing the reins over to director Rachele Wiggins for this one, while he will produce through his Emu Creek production banner. Bianco Martino (The Darkness) and Kristian Moliere (The Babadook) will co-produce. Variety notes that Altitutde Film Sales has snapped up the worldwide rights to the threequel and will be pitching the project to buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market this week. Production is due to commence in late 2021 in South Australia.

Here’s how the official synopsis teases what fans can expect in the film:

“An American family takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia’s most infamous killer.”

And here’s the official sales poster for Wolf Creek 3, which promises more bloody action in the outback.

The original Wolf Creek released in 2005. Though it didn’t make a big splash at the time, it grew into a cult favorite over the years, with a belated sequel arriving eight years later in the form of 2013’s Wolf Creek 2. Then, three years after that, Jarratt reprised Taylor for the Wolf Creek TV series, which ran for two seasons from 2016-17. At the time, it was speculated that the show was replacing plans for a third movie, but McLean stressed that he still intended to make WC3. Now the project is finally taking off.

Duncan Samarasinghe penned the script for this threequel, with McLean praising his work in a statement:

“Duncan’s compelling, suspense-filled script combined with Rachele’s exciting directorial vision for the film will deliver a horror roller-coaster ride sure to delight genre fans around the world.”

