Wolverine Will Reportedly Get To [SPOILERS] When He Debuts In MCU

Hugh Jackman may have ruled himself out of the running to return once again, but it appears that Marvel Studios are adamant Wolverine will play a part in their upcoming X-Men reboot. While it might be a better idea to leave him out completely, given that Jackman became so synonymous with the role that it’s hard to imagine anybody else playing Logan, the adamantium-bonded mutant is one of the most instantly recognizable figures in popular culture, so his inclusion seems pretty much inevitable.

Having appeared on our screens nine times across almost two decades, you would think that Jackman had seen and done it all as Wolverine, but one thing that we never got to see was the Australian actor suiting up in the character’s classic comic book costume. It was teased during an alternate credits scene in his second solo movie, but despite the X-Men franchise eventually moving away from the black leather jumpsuits towards more comic-accurate outfits, Wolverine was still never seen in yellow spandex.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2 are in development, both of which have since been confirmed – that the MCU’s rebooted version of Wolverine will finally get to sport his iconic comic book duds. Which is obviously something that will make the fans pretty happy.

According to our intel, Marvel know that Wolverine’s involvement and the eventual casting of Jackman’s successor will be the major talking point surrounding their X-Men reboot, and in an effort to differentiate their take on the character from the previous incarnation as much as possible, the current plan is to have him wear the costume that fans have wanted to see on the big screen for the better part of 20 years.

Obviously it’s going to take much more than a pointy mask and a sleeveless yellow outfit to get people on board with the idea of someone other than Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine, but at least it would make it clear that the MCU’s X-Men will instantly be headed in a different direction from their predecessors at Fox.