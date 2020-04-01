Gorgeous New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Shows Off Diana’s Armor

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the many movies originally due to arrive in the first half of the year that have now been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, these releases have been moved until either the later months of 2020 or 2021, but the DC sequel has instead been rescheduled to drop in late summer. August 14th, to be exact. Warner Bros. seems pretty confident that this date will work out fine, too, as they’re already rolling out the promotion for it.

A new poster for the film has landed online today, promising that the princess of Themyscira will return to the world of man this August. The psychedelic one-sheet follows on from the super-colorful marketing materials that have come before, with it also highlighting Gal Gadot’s heroine in her new Golden Eagle armor, which has also been used in previous posters.

Similar to No Time To Die and The New Mutants, WW84 is another movie that had already been shifted around the schedules a bunch even before the current health crisis forced it to be held back yet again. With principal production wrapping up back in 2018, it was initially supposed to screen in December 2019. It briefly came forward to November that year, before going backwards again for a June 2020 release. As we know though, that’s no longer viable, so we’ve landed on its final – we hope – due date two months later.

Alongside Gadot’s Diana Prince, Chris Pine’s returning through mystical means as Steve Trevor. Together, they’ll have to face off against a due of foes in the forms of Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. Like the poster says, don’t miss Wonder Woman 1984 when it at last arrives in August.