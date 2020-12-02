Wonder Woman 1984 Is Reportedly The Longest DCEU Movie Since Batman V Superman

The runtime for Wonder Woman 1984 has apparently been revealed. Last month, Warner Bros. finally made the move to release the long-awaited DC sequel on HBO Max in the US, in response to many theaters still being closed around the country. With the pic now hitting streaming this Christmas Day, we only have a few more weeks to wait until we can see the return of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince and the good news is that the movie is a lengthy one.

As pointed out by Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph, and corroborated by other sources and outlets, listing sites for WW84 are saying that it’ll have a runtime of 2 hours and 31 minutes. That makes it a neat 10 minutes longer than the 2017 film, which clocks in at 2 hours and 21 minutes. This also means that the sequel is the longest DCEU outing since 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Director Patty Jenkins has previously revealed that the first cut of the pic came in at 2 hours and 45 minutes, so clearly she’s been chopping away at it since then. WB has generally pushed its DC filmmakers to bring the runtime closer to 2 hours, which has had mixed results – see the mulched theatrical cuts of Suicide Squad and Justice League – but it sounds like in this case, Jenkins and the studio either reached a compromise or they allowed her more freedom to bring the sequel in at whatever length it needed to be.

You can definitely see why the movie needs the extra minutes, too. The Amazonian princess will be facing off against both Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and, of course, she’ll be reuniting with lost love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), after he’s miraculously resurrected in the 1980s. This time around, Steve will be the fish out of water and Diana will have to introduce him to the ways of the “modern” world.

Don’t miss Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max from December 25th. Internationally, it’ll be entering theaters on December 16th.