Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Teases Possible Team-Up With Black Adam

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot recently wrapped shooting on Netflix’s much-anticipated action movie Red Notice, in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Funnily enough, both of her co-stars on that flick are also known for their DC roles. Reynolds played Green Lantern back in 2011 and Johnson is about to make his big debut as Black Adam in the character’s self-titled film.

So does Gadot think she could get to reunite with The Rock in the DCEU at some point? This was the question posed to the actress while she was promoting the new Warner Bros. sequel in an interview with MTV News. First of all, Gadot spoke about how much she enjoyed working with old friends Johnson and Reynolds on Red Notice. “It was so great, and it was so nice to be back together and to create something new,” she said. When asked if Diana Prince could meet Black Adam, she had this to say:

“I think that, first of all, let’s give Black Adam the respect of Black Adam. I don’t want to come and steal anybody’s thunder. It’s The Rock, come on, I can’t steal his thunder. But maybe in the future, who knows,” Gadot said.

That’s a fair point. It’s not like the Black Adam movie has a shortage of superheroes as it is. The Rock’s Teth-Adam will be pitted against the Justice Society of America in the film, which includes the likes of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Throwing Wondy into the mix as well would probably be too much. That said, having Adam face off against the Justice League, instead of the JSA, in a sequel would be the natural next step. So maybe if we’re patient, it’ll eventually happen.

For now, you can catch Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, which is already out in theaters around the globe and will hit HBO Max in the US on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Red Notice is due out on Netflix sometime in 2021. Black Adam has yet to be given a new release date, after being pulled from next December, but it’s likely heading for 2023.