Wonder Woman 1984 Actress Reveals BTS Look At Her Sneaky Cameo

Wonder Woman 1984 may have brought back Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, but other than that, the sequel has a completely different supporting cast behind Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince when compared to 2017’s Wonder Woman. One star of the origins movie did appear, though, in a brief semi-cameo that’s easily missed. Of course, we’re talking about Lucy Davis, who played Etta Candy in WW.

Davis can be glimpsed in WW84 early on in the film when we see into Diana’s apartment and the camera focuses on a collection of photos that briefly tell us what the Amazonian has been getting up to for the past 70 years. It’s clear that she kept in contact with her old WWI allies over the decades, including Davis’ Etta, as one picture shows Diana posing alongside an elderly Etta, with the pair appearing to have arrived in the US for the first time in the 40s or 50s.

In case you didn’t catch it in the film itself, Davis shared a closer look at the image on Twitter. In a later post, she gave us more details on her cameo by offering a behind-the-scenes peek at the moment in question. The photo sees her alongside Gadot, director Patty Jenkins and fellow Wonder Woman co-stars Ewen Bremmer and Eugene Brave Rock, who shot some new material for the sequel, too.

“In Nov 2018 I went back to London for one day to have some photos as Etta Candy aging through the years. @genebraverock and #ewenbremner were there too, and obviously @GalGadot and @PattyJenks. Even though it was brief it was so lovely to be in that group again. Great memories,” she wrote.

Etta’s a major character from the Wonder Woman mythos, and though it’s a shame she couldn’t feature in a significant role in WW84, it’s nice that Jenkins made sure to get Davis involved in the project for at least a small cameo to remind audiences of the bubbly British secretary.

If you’ve still yet to catch it, Wonder Woman 1984 can be streamed on HBO Max right now.