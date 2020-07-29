New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Month

DC fans have had an agonizing wait, but a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is reportedly arriving this August. According to TrailerTrack, it’ll initially be screened in theatres as part of a 10th anniversary re-release of Inception, before a public debut at the DC FanDome event on August 22nd.

Fans have had to wait a long time to see WW84. Even before the coronavirus pandemic kicked it into the long grass, the film got pushed from a late-fall 2019 slot into this past June. Fate’s cruelty now means we won’t get to see it until October at the earliest, almost a year since Warner Bros. released the first official trailer. Hopefully this latest offering will ameliorate viewer discontent a little (there better be a lot of new footage).

Admittedly, it’s not just DC fans that have had to bottle up their pain because of pandemic-related delays. There’s barely a fandom under the sun that hasn’t been affected. Yes, I know I’ve done this bit before, but we’re 4 months into an indefinite film-drought – what else is there to talk about?

No way I’m going near Johnny and Amber – not that there’s any obvious link between their very public court case and a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 (thankfully). So, for the time being, you’ll have to put up with two things – the films you’re most looking forward to getting inexorably delayed, and the names of those films you’re most looking forward to getting inexorably repeated to you.

Let’s not linger on the nightmare of the present, though. Instead, we ought to look forward to this August’s taste of normality – a new trailer for a summer blockbuster (except, it might be next summer’s blockbuster instead of this).

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives on October 2nd. For now.