‘Wonder Woman’ star has an important question for what’s sure to be horror’s next big franchise

By and large, we do not encourage the practice of putting the cart before the horse, as it were. But, with most everyone agreeing by now that the upcoming horror film M3GAN will be giving birth to an instant icon in the eponymous doll, producers James Wan and Jason Blum might have to ensure they haven’t dug themselves into a promotional hole if it gets the franchise treatment.

As pointed out by Lynda Carter, who starred in the 1970s-era Wonder Woman series – and who also cameos as Asteria in Wonder Woman 1984 – if M3GAN finds itself with third film on its hands, the obvious choice for the title will be off the table.

But what will they call M3GAN 3? — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 4, 2023

Twitter was quick to offer up some pre-emptive options for M3GAN‘s creative team, though, ranging from rather matter-of-fact suggestions to the much more expected, and appreciated, meme-worthy ones.

M3GAN 3.0 — Script Doctor (@ScriptDoctorPHD) January 4, 2023

Three M3GAN Three Furious.



I hope that joke was worth it, it was a struggle to force it through autocorrect. — Matthew Barlow. 🐀 (@BewilderdBadger) January 4, 2023

Others offered up suggestions that would make any marketing team cower in fear.

Instead of an M it’s a sideways 3 or they use Roman numerals to call it III3GAN — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) January 4, 2023

And one user had the whole fan slate locked and loaded.

M3GAN

M3GAN 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

LOOK WHO'S M3GAN NOW

THE M3GAN

M3GAN: THE FINAL CHAPTER

ME6AN https://t.co/NO7AV9z0vj — ʙobb x ʜa (@b6421) January 4, 2023

Amidst all the noise, the true answer was hiding in plain sight, and the trusty proponents of such were happy to make themselves known.

M3GAN E — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 4, 2023

M3gan E — Patrick Bateman (@FunkBOOTyIST) January 4, 2023

M3gan E — Alan Rojas (@XO_A1an) January 4, 2023

Again, before we can even think about a second M3GAN film, the first one needs to set the proper stage at the box office. Although, given the film’s bonkers, Smile-esque marketing campaign coupled with its magnetic star, we imagine all it will take for a M3GAN sequel is the okay from the creative team.

M3GAN releases to theaters on Jan. 6.