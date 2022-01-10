This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

One interesting wrinkle revealed in Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Doctor Strange is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme. This is a consequence of the Blip: when Strange was dusted, it left a vacancy and Wong was the next best-qualified person to fill the role.

Of course, this doesn’t alter their respective power levels, but we saw it add an amusing new dynamic to life in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to explore that new situation, along with the characters dealing with the fallout of No Way Home‘s reality and memory-altering spells.

And, judging by this picture from USA Today, Wong is going to have a horrible time:

Wong is in trouble in new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness image

The trailer indicates that this multiversal adventure will feature all manner of characters, with most assuming the ‘darker’ version of Strange we see is What If…?‘s Strange Supreme. My bet is that it’s either him or Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo that has Wong in magical chains — and a supernatural interrogation would be the best way to discover Strange’s magical weak points.

With the film out in just a few months, I’m hopeful we’ll learn more soon. For example, the first trailer only featured Xochitl Gomez’ America Chavez in passing, so fingers crossed we get a full introduction to her (and an idea of what her role in the film will be) over the next few weeks.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.