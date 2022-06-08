Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took MCU fans further into the multiverse than ever before and while there was a ton of crossover, new concept art suggests that a little more may have been planned.

Dean Sherriff, a concept artist who worked on the Doctor Strange sequel, revealed some of his work from the film including Strange, America Chavez, and Wong walking around Earth-838.

Fans who have seen the series will quickly realize that Wong never traveled the multiverse with Strange or Chavez, but this new look may suggest that it was once in the plans.

None of this new art suggests the story would have changed in any major way as it only showcases the three walking the streets. This being the case, it’s hard to speculate on when the decision was made not to have Wong travel the multiverse.

Image via Dean Sherriff

Early merchandise for the film also suggested that we may see a Wong variant in the movie — something that we ultimately didn’t get. All of the other characters teased in this merch did come to appear in the film other than Defender Wong.

Perhaps with all of the planned cameos and characters already in the film, the team felt that having Wong along for the ride across the multiverse would have been too much.

There likely won’t be any answers to these questions but fans can relive the story once over again when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on Disney Plus on June 22.