Wong Confirmed To Return For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still almost two years away from release, some early details are already beginning to emerge about the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing, including some fresh confirmation that one of Stephen Strange’s key companions from the first film will be making a return.

Benedict Wong made his debut as Wong in 2016’s Doctor Strange, before briefly reprising his role for Avengers: Infinity War and the subsequent Endgame. And while many of us had long assumed that the Master of the Mystic arts will feature once more in Scott Derrickson’s upcoming sequel, Wong recently told Collider that he thought it best to check with the director to make sure:

“I did tweet Scott just to kind of confirm, ‘Am I in this?’ And he said yes, I am. So, that’s good to know. We’ll see what happens.”

Though Wong was predictably quiet about the actual content of the film, he did add fuel to the ongoing speculation about the movie’s main villain:

“I don’t really know, to be honest. I think there’s Nightmare, isn’t there? I don’t really know that many to be honest, I just kind of allow it to appear. Whatever happens, I just allow it to happen.”

Nightmare is certainly a name that’s come up a lot in the various reports and hearsay surrounding Multiverse of Madness, and even Derrickson himself has been saying for years that he’s a fan of the character. Still, seeing how the movie may not begin filming until some time next year, it could be a while before we get any official confirmation on the villain, let alone who’s playing him.

Still, one fan favorite we know will show up alongside Wong and Strange is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. The heroine’s WandaVision TV show is even expected to provide some important context to the next Doctor Strange film when it comes to Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. After that, it’ll only be a short wait before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 7th of the same year.