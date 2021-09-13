Woody Harrelson Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Woody Harrelson of Hunger Games and True Detective fame is starring in the number one film currently streaming on Netflix, Kate.



According to analytics from FlixPatrol.com, Kate, a Netflix original film directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan that was released on Sept. 10 and stars Harrelson alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau is currently the top film streaming on Netflix.



Winstead, known for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 10 Cloverfield Lane plays the title character, Kate, and Harrelson plays her mentor, Varrick, who instructs her to take out a top member of the Japanese Yakuza gang.



In the course of her mission, Kate discovers she has been poisoned and only has 24 hours left to live. She uses the last bit of her time to seek out her killer and avenge herself. Martineau, who is a relative newcomer to the Hollywood scene, plays the young daughter of one of Kate’s victims, and the two form an unlikely bond over the course of the film.



While the film has received mixed reviews from critics citing its formulaic and predictable nature for an action film, it has certainly drawn in massive audiences around the globe for the streaming service, ranking number one in most countries where Netflix is available.



For more Woody Harrelson content, you can see the actor in recent films like Zombieland: Double Tap and Midway, or wait for one of his upcoming films like Venom 2. That’s scheduled to release later this year, where he will play the iconic villain Carnage.