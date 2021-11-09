Wrap Gifts Potentially Leak John Wick 4’s Official Title

The John Wick franchise has quickly become modern Hollywood’s biggest sleeper hit. The stylish action franchise has delighted viewers ever since the first film landed in theaters in 2014. And, ever since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum launched in 2019, fans have been excited to learn more about the fourth movie in the franchise, slated for release in 2022. One major thing fans have been waiting for is an announcement about the film’s subtitle. However, a very unexpected source may have just revealed this long-awaited information.

In a post to his Instagram, stunt performer Tsvetolyub Iliev, a man who has worked on many films, including doing the stunts for Black Widow, Rambo: Last Blood, and The Expendables 3, shows off some wrap gifts he was given for his work on the movie.

These gifts include a jacket with the John Wick 4 logo and a tag that reads “Thank You. Love and respect. Chad/Keanu. Fuck yeah!” The package also includes a bag that reads John Wick 4 Hagakure, giving fans their first glimpse of the new movie’s subtitle.

Of course, the internet has quickly dived on the post, keen to work out what the subtitle could mean for their favorite assassin. Most believe the title is a reference to a book from 1716 that collects commentaries by Yamamoto Tsunetomo. The title translates to “Hidden by the Leaves,” and it acts as a spiritual and practical guide for warriors. The core part of the book focuses on Tsunetomo’s meditations on how to maintain a warrior class in the absence of war.

However, the book is likely most famous for its commentary on the nature of the Samurai warrior code, called bushido. Tsunetomo argues that bushido is the Way of Dying and claims that a warrior must be ready to die at any moment to truly serve their lord. And that, by accepting that they may perish at any time, a warrior can achieve an almost transcendental state of freedom that makes them a better warrior. In fact, it is often said that Tsunetomo’s main point is that bushido is, at its core, a willingness to sacrifice yourself.

This perfectly fits the John Wick franchise and Wick’s character. Suggesting that Wick’s latest mission may be even more deadly than previous ones and that he will have to be willing to sacrifice everything, even himself if he wants to get out the other side in one piece. It is also fitting as Donnie Yen, the man behind classic kung-fu movies like Drunken Tai Chi, Ip Man and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny has been cast in a currently unknown role.

Of course, it should be noted that while this is likely the title of the movie, it wouldn’t be the first time that wrap gifts have used an early title or codename, which gets changed before the film’s release. So, we can’t be 100% sure of the title until we get an official announcement of some form. However, if rumors are anything to go by, the latest John Wick chapter will be more action-packed than ever.