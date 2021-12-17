‘X-Men: First Class’ director names the one mutant he’d love to reboot

Matthew Vaughn may have only helmed one installment in the thirteen-film X-Men franchise, but he still managed to make an indelible mark on the property that carried it though almost another decade of big screen storytelling.

It was the filmmaker’s First Class that introduced James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and the rest of the new guard into the mix, with Bryan Singer returning behind the camera for the generational crossover Days of Future Past and the disappointing Apocalypse, before Simon Kinberg dropped the ball fairly spectacularly with the dismal Dark Phoenix.

While it would have been nice to see Vaughn stick around the mutant world for a little longer, he’s been keeping himself plenty busy in the years since. Speaking at a press conference to promote The King’s Man via ComicBook, though, he did name the one character he’d love to take a fresh crack at.

“There’s only one that I didn’t get to play with properly and I would have loved to… Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young (Wovlerine), the reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well. I think Hugh knocked it out of the park but I think out of (all of the X-Men) that’s the character that weirdly, I don’t know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine.”

That makes sense, when his only dealings with Wolverine lasted for brief seconds, although Hugh Jackman’s surprise cameo in First Class remains one of the best guest appearances we can remember. The mutton-chopped killer is going to be rebooted one day, but it’ll be one of the most daunting tasks in superhero cinema trying to follow in the footsteps of the iconic Jackman.