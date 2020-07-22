Here’s How Giancarlo Esposito Could Look As The MCU’s Professor X And Magneto

When Marvel reboots the X-Men in a few years, there’s a strong feeling that they’re going to switch things up in some major ways. There’s talk that the team name itself could be replaced with something more gender-neutral, for one, while some traditionally Caucasian characters could be recast as people of color. One actor who’s become unofficially attached to the MCU’s X-Men is The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito, but what role he’d be best suited for is up for debate.

The two top contenders are either the X-Men’s founder, Charles Xavier AKA Professor X, or their eternal enemy, Erik Lensherr AKA Magneto. If you can’t decide between those parts for him, digital artist ApexForm has created a couple of pieces that might help you choose. In response to fan demand, the creator has come up with one mock-up of what Esposito could look like as Charles and another of what he could look like in Erik’s iconic helmet.

Check them both out in the gallery below:

Esposito is obviously more famous for his villainous roles, following his breakout gig as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and his turn as Moff Gideon in the aforementioned Star Wars show. So, in that way, Magneto would be the more natural fit for him. Alternatively, casting him as Professor X would buck the trend and give him a more heroic role to play.

We’re likely a long way off from Marvel making any officially announcements on their plans for the X-Men, seeing as no X-related project is coming over the next few years. The earliest one could arrive is 2023, but in the meantime, it’s up to fans to get creative and imagine how the studio will put their stamp on the mutant team.

On that note, tell us, do you think Giancarlo Esposito is a good fit for either of these characters? Sound off in the comments section down below.