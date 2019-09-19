Home / movies

X-Men Fans Furious That Marvel May Cast Person Of Color For MCU’s Magneto

With Disney now having acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel fans can’t wait for the X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four – among others – to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. However, we’ve already been told that it may be a while before we see them show up.

Indeed, Kevin Feige has been eager to stress that these new properties won’t be entering the fold for a very long time (Phase 5, perhaps?), as there’s still a ton to do in terms of planning and plotting out storylines before the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Spider-Man the Guardians of the Galaxy can cross paths with Wolverine, Magneto and Professor X.

Speaking of the latter two, though, and we’ve heard that Marvel Studios might be casting people of color for Erik Lehnsherr and Charles Xavier. The casting of Zendaya as MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash in Spider-Man: Far From Home already showed us that the world isn’t quite at the point where fans are alright with changing the background of a well established comic book character and sure enough, this recent news pertaining to the X-Men has been met with a storm of controversy.

Taking to Twitter, a ton of people have begun to share their frustration in regards to Marvel potentially making Magneto and Professor X people of color, and below you can find just a sample of what folks are saying:

While there are arguments to be made for both sides, many of these people bring up some good points and though we won’t say that casting a POC as Magneto and/or Professor X is something that absolutely cannot work, we also don’t think it’s the best route for the studio to take with their upcoming reboot.

What are your thoughts, though? Would you like to see someone such as Denzel Washington or Giancarlo Esposito in the role of Magneto – as has been rumored – when he makes his MCU debut? As always, sound off in the usual place down below and let us know.

