With Disney now having acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel fans can’t wait for the X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four – among others – to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. However, we’ve already been told that it may be a while before we see them show up.

Indeed, Kevin Feige has been eager to stress that these new properties won’t be entering the fold for a very long time (Phase 5, perhaps?), as there’s still a ton to do in terms of planning and plotting out storylines before the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Spider-Man the Guardians of the Galaxy can cross paths with Wolverine, Magneto and Professor X.

Speaking of the latter two, though, and we’ve heard that Marvel Studios might be casting people of color for Erik Lehnsherr and Charles Xavier. The casting of Zendaya as MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash in Spider-Man: Far From Home already showed us that the world isn’t quite at the point where fans are alright with changing the background of a well established comic book character and sure enough, this recent news pertaining to the X-Men has been met with a storm of controversy.

Taking to Twitter, a ton of people have begun to share their frustration in regards to Marvel potentially making Magneto and Professor X people of color, and below you can find just a sample of what folks are saying:

I don’t like that they’re casting a POC for Magneto because his Holocaust story is integral to the character. — BRØBEΛNS (@KaizerAllen) September 19, 2019

Casting POC for comc book characters only works with certain characters. Magneto is not one of them. — Bean (@cantguardshad) September 18, 2019

Not going to lie. Please rethink making the iconic characters in the X-Men poc. Magneto was in the holocaust, Wolverine is a Canadian born in the 1800's, Charles was a New Yorker. Don't destroy their origins @MarvelStudios you won't keep the long lasting fans. — FisherBob.ttv (@Fisherbobttv) September 18, 2019

Well I'm all for inclusion of POC in the film industry (since I'm Hispanic) but I truly hope the #MCU keeps #Magneto and #ProfessorX like their original comic book versions when introduced. #XMen — Enmanuel Estrada (@TheRealEnmanuel) September 17, 2019

Leave Magneto&Professor X ALONE. Don't change them into POC characters. That's dumb as fuck. Especially for magneto and his insanely powerful backstory. PEOPLE DON'T HAVE TO SEE THEMSELVES IN CHARACTERS TO LIKE OR RELATE TO THEM….ALSO VIRTUE SIGNALING IS FOR DUMB BITCHES — COMIC CONCEPT (@comic_concept) September 16, 2019

@MarvelStudios I love your movie but Magneto and Charles Xavier don't need POC but your studio start acting like Marvel not SJW and PC — Rudolph Fan Club (@RudolphFanClub) September 16, 2019

Changing magneto to a poc is the same as changing black panther to a white guy. How can people even begin to defend it? — Calvin Philpott (@CalvinPhilpott) September 15, 2019

Exactly. Fans want the stories and histories the characters are based on. No one wants POC Magneto because it makes no sense on a historical or visual level. Modern liberal creators just want the title or name, not the character. — Greg Martin (@SelkirkArt) September 15, 2019

Wasn’t magneto a Jewish holocaust survivor? How they gonna make him a poc? — 19 year old doomer (@XANEXATORT) September 14, 2019

I don't get the logic myself. Hopefully, this a rumor in the wake of the nonsensical Black Little Mermaid and Black 007 news. But Magneto is Caucasian(of European and Jewish origin), and that is part of his character. Transforming him Black(or "POC") makes him something else. — M. Hadley (@MHadleyImprint) September 14, 2019

@Marvel why do you feel you have to ruin what is cannon, by adding POC's? PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS GREAT leave Magneto and Xavier ALONE!

There are PLENTY of characters of color you can bring to the forefront, but STOP changing shit! — Hans Gruber (@HansGruber447) September 14, 2019

Really, Marvel??? Magneto is Ashkenazi Jewish, and therefore already POC. At least inasmuch as Linda Sarsour's pasty ass is. Jews already have piss-poor representation in Hollywood (outside of romance comedies). Now you want to take that away from us? https://t.co/9GE1icLvxG — Maon Azaz (@AgnosticNinja) September 14, 2019

For me there like literally thousands others POC X-men. They were inspired by those movements. However, Magneto is and always an Austrian Jew, Holocaust survivor WW2. Something is already ingrained in that character. It is already in it. — 🌺 Foolish Watcher™️ (@itshazimazman) September 15, 2019

While there are arguments to be made for both sides, many of these people bring up some good points and though we won’t say that casting a POC as Magneto and/or Professor X is something that absolutely cannot work, we also don’t think it’s the best route for the studio to take with their upcoming reboot.

What are your thoughts, though? Would you like to see someone such as Denzel Washington or Giancarlo Esposito in the role of Magneto – as has been rumored – when he makes his MCU debut? As always, sound off in the usual place down below and let us know.