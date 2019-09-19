Home / movies

X-Men Fans Wouldn’t Mind Seeing A Person Of Color Play The MCU’s Professor X

There’s been a new development in the ongoing mystery over how Marvel will integrate the X-Men into the MCU. Reports are saying that the studio is considering casting people of color in the key roles of Professor X and Magneto. It’d be a bold change for two characters routinely portrayed as Caucasian, but in some ways it would be a natural development seeing as Stan Lee originally based them on black civil rights leaders Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.

There’s traditionally always been a big backlash when movie studios recast a white comic book character as a POC but in this case, it seems like, on the whole, X-Men fans are open to the idea of Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr being depicted as non-Caucasian in the MCU. As long as they get the important parts of the characters right, many don’t seem to care, as evidenced by the Tweets below.

 

One fan in particular isn’t bothered by Charles’ potential change in ethnicity, but a change to his country of origin – after watching Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy play the character for the past 20 years – would be too much.

On the other hand, many are fine with Professor X being recast as a POC but have mixed feelings about the same happening for Magneto. As his Jewish heritage is so key to his story arc, a lot of fans are stressing that this must be retained for the MCU.

An alternate take is that perhaps Charles and Erik aren’t the two characters who should be revamped as people of color. One fan personally wishes that leading X-Men like Jean Grey and Cyclops will be portrayed as non-white instead as that would mean more to kids.

From what We Got This Covered has heard, Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito is one name being looked at for Professor X while Denzel Washington is being eyed for Magneto. The X-Men reboot is still a few years off, however, so who knows how things will develop. As always, though, we’ll be sure to keep you posted once we learn more so stay tuned.

