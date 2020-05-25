[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be The Main Villain For The MCU’s X-Men

The X-Men are coming to the MCU in the not-so-distant future, and though they’ve yet to reveal their plans, you can bet that Marvel have got some big ideas for how to best use the mutant super-team in the franchise. A new rumor, for instance, may reveal the big bad of Marvel’s X-movies and it’s someone that fans should be pleased to see finally get their due on the big screen.

Scoopster Mikey Sutton is claiming, via The Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel, that the plot of the second MCU X-Men movie has already been mapped out and will see the team travel to the Savage Land where they’ll battle Sauron. Ka-Zar and Shanna the She-Devil are also said to be introduced in the film. However, the dino-shaped Dr. Karl Lykos won’t be the true villain here, as there’s an even bigger bad pulling the strings behind the scenes.

According to the info revealed in the video, which you can watch by following the link at the bottom of the page, the villain in the shadows will be none other than Mister Sinister. He’s said to be the one who turned Lykos into a pterodactyl in the first place and it seems that the second X-Men flick will be where Sinister – AKA Nathaniel Essex – makes his debut in the MCU.

Of course, Marvel getting to grips with Sinister would make a lot of fans happy, seeing as Fox had been teasing his arrival in their own franchise for years but never got around to adapting him before the Disney buyout. Likewise, you wouldn’t want them to drop him into the first film without any hype, as he’s a villain who deserves some raised stakes.

Whether this rumor proves to be accurate or not, we’ll have to wait and see. After all, it’s no doubt going to be a while before we meet the X-Men themselves in the MCU, but certain elements of the X-universe will still be introduced very soon – as soon as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for instance.