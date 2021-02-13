X-Men Star Says He’d Love To Return For The MCU’s Reboot

Up until very recently, the odds on Evan Peters’ Quicksilver being the first one of the X-Men to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been incredibly long. After all, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version remains one of the very few major characters to be killed and stay dead, while there was little indication that any of the former Fox stars would be kept on.

Now that the precedent has been set, though, the next three episodes of WandaVision could determine both how long Peters sticks around, and what it means for mutants in the franchise as a whole. One theory being put forward is that WestView might end up creating the gene itself, with hints that Monica Rambeau’s DNA has been changed, which will presumably lead to her gaining the same superpowers as her comic book counterpart.

Patrick Stewart also revealed that Charles Xavier was one of the many topics of conversation that came up in a recent chat he had with Kevin Feige, and now another former X-Man has thrown their hat into the ring for a return when asked if it’s something they’d be interested in. Lucas Till’s Havok was the very definition of a background player, and in a new interview, he admitted that while he’d like to be involved in the reboot, he’s unsure of how the logistics would work.

“I would, yes. Hands down, I would love to. But storytelling wise, I don’t know how that would work. I’m dead.”

WandaVision is poised to reinvent everything we know about the MCU and the fabric of reality itself, so the door could be left wide open for anyone and potentially everyone to come back one day in the future, but Feige might also be set on the idea of rebooting his core lineup of X-Men from scratch whenever the project finally gathers some serious momentum and heads towards production.