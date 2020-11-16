Disney may have reunited the X-Men with their creators last year in a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire ownership of 20th Century Fox, but when, exactly, can fans of the all-star mutant team expect to see them return to the big screen?

While the House of Mouse and, indeed, Marvel, have yet to outline any concrete plans (to the public, at least) concerning a live-action flick featuring Xavier’s students, the prevailing theory is that a total reboot able to be integrated into the MCU is on the cards. It would only be with great difficulty (and endless plot holes), after all, that the studio could pursue the alternative option, meaning that whatever form the group returns in, it’ll no doubt boast a cast of fresh faces.

That being the case, then, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine, though that wasn’t to happen anyway given that the actor had stated even before the aforementioned merger that 2017’s Logan was to be his last time wearing the claws.

The pairing will, however, continue to live on in the hearts and minds of many fans, including artist Eren Gürocak, who’s just finished work on an epic poster depicting Wolvie and Doctor Strange about to do battle, and you can check it out below.

Avengers Vs. X-Men Fan Poster Pits Wolverine Against Doctor Strange 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Set against the backdrop of Strange’s New York Sanctum Sanctorum, Logan, wearing what appears to be an all black ensemble similar to that seen in the original X-Men film trilogy, stares menacingly ahead. Clearly, the time for talking has already passed.

Sadly, this is one scene that remains firmly in the realm of fan fiction, but it’s mesmerizing all the same. And who knows how far-fetched such a moment truly is? Jackman may have retired, but someone will have to take up the mantle sooner or later. On that note, let us know who you think would make for a menacing version of the X-Men‘s Wolverine in the comments section down below!