Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Netflix announce new creative partnership

Having dropped out of Mad Max: Furiosa due to scheduling conflicts 24 hours ago, with Tom Burke named as his replacement, you’d have thought spare time would be at a minimum for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Instead, the actor has only gone and founded his own production company, with the freshly-formed HouseEleven10 having already struck a deal with Netflix, which means he’ll be producing and starring in a number of projects for the streaming service.

Mateen II has a previous with the platform, having appeared in The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was initially set up at Paramount before being sold off, while he’s also shown up in an episode of Black Mirror, overlooked sports drama First Match and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, which set him on the path to superstardom.

Whatever he’s cooking up for Netflix, it’ll have to get in line. Even without Furiosa, Mateen II has The Matrix Resurrections, Michael Bay actioner Ambulance, superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dwayne Johnson-produced thriller Emergency Contact and dystopian story By All in various stages of development and/or production.

Moving into producing was the next logical step for one of the industry’s fastest-rising talents, and there are few places he’d be able to get as much creative freedom as Netflix.