Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals New Details About Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking over the role of Morpheus from Laurence Fishburne in the upcoming Matrix sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, and the actor recently revealed some new details about his take on the character.

Ever since the first trailer for Resurrections revealed Mateen would be stepping into the shoes of Morpheus, fans of the franchise have wondered how it’s possible for a younger version of the freedom fighter to appear in the film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mateen explained how his new “iteration” of the character will fit into the broader Matrix universe.

“I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus,” Mateen said. “This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There’s a lot in our story that’s about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn’t exempt from that… This is definitely a different iteration of the character.”

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mateen also explained anything is possible in the virtual world of The Matrix and that things like age and appearance are malleable within the rules of the film’s metaverse.

“What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix. Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible.”

Outside of those comments, Mateen is keeping his cards close to his chest, being careful not to reveal too much about the film, which will release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. The film will also star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra.