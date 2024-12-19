‘Yeah, That’s Superman’: The first ‘Superman’ trailer has descended upon us, and this movie is going to matter a whole awful lot

Well, folks, we made it. It’s been nearly two years since James Gunn and Peter Safran gave us the lowdown on what we could expect from the new DC Universe, and at the top of the pile was a brand-new Superman movie for a brand-new generation of fans. Fast forward to now, and we’ve finally gotten a glimpse of this brave new world that’s all but destined to rescue superhero cinema from itself.

From the jump, we see Superman crash down into the Arctic, face bloodied and body busted up. Immediately, it becomes apparent that David Corenswet’s Superman is far from invincible; a trait that reveals itself as more and more crucial as the trailer goes on. Indeed, his vulnerability makes every action and setback (be it physical or emotional) that much more meaningful.

Subsequent sneak peeks include Clark Kent’s bashful demeanor in and around his workplace, an achingly intimate father-son relationship with Jonathan Kent, and taking some rather vulgar abuse from a public that has no love for superheroes. And yet, he perseveres, going out of his way to rescue a little girl and stepping up as a symbol of hope for the war-torn country of Boravia; one that other superheroes (such as Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl) can feel proud to rally around.

And that’s just the emotional meat and potatoes of what we’re in for. An awe-inspiring arrangement of John Williams’ timeless flair gives goosebumps throughout, and we get a sense of what’s hopefully the big role that Krypto will be playing in the film (he’s seen here pulling Superman out of the Arctic and back to Metropolis).

Indeed, we are, as the kids say, back.

Like dude these two clips alone hit so different we’re really getting the symbol of hope back man 😭#SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/FpK2SUeLcH — 𝐝𝐚𝐯𝐞 (@DaveDontMiss) December 19, 2024

But if this trailer is any indication, it’s not just the DC fandom that will be feasting next summer, nor will it stop at the entire pop subculture of superhero media. No, the whole world will be better for this film, because this is a world in need of healing.

Indeed, as communities shrink and people continue to divide themselves amidst all the social and geopolitical paranoia, it seems as though we add another layer of irony to our interactions every other day, while honesty becomes more and more radical. This metamorphosis can be tracked in the public’s relationship to superhero media; as time goes on, superhero movies seem more and more committed to poking fun at themselves and lessening their sincerity, and audiences have responded to that declining self-respect with their own boredom and cynicism. Even something like The Boys, as dramatically competent as it is, regretfully thrives on these attitudes.

Enter Superman, a film that not only reimagines the world’s very first superhero and all the kindness and sincerity he stood for, but very obviously loves being a superhero movie. Safran himself described Corenswet’s Man of Steel as “a kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.” That, ladies and gentlemen, is the superhero and the story that we need; no more contrived stakes, no more power fetishes, and no more SSU crap that’s held together with week-old Elmer’s glue.

No, it’s time for superhero movies to love being superhero movies again, and who better to usher that in than Superman, whose entire being is rooted in that unwavering love for and belief in humanity? Mark July 11 on your calendars, folks; we’re flying high with this one.

