It Would Take More Than 4 Years To Binge Everything On Netflix

It would be a massive understatement to say that Netflix has a lot of content. Not everything on there is solid gold, but to be fair to the streaming giant, subscribers can always find something new to watch whenever they’re at a loose end. If you’ve ever wondered just how much content is hosted in their library, though, wonder no more because we appear to have the answer.

According to research by the folks at Reviews.org, it would take you more than four years to watch everything on Netflix in one sitting. That’s one hell of a binge session, even in a world where coronavirus lockdown is a grim reality.

When the study was carried out, there was 36,667 hours’ worth of video content on the platform, and the researchers worked out that it would take you four years, two months and eight days to consume the entire library. Now, this isn’t an exact science since Netflix adds and removes new titles all the time, but some quick number crunching will tell you the calculations were accurate at the time.

Netflix Releases A Ton Of New Images From Upcoming Action Movie The Old Guard 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To put that Netflix-spanning binge session into context, the team also estimated that you could complete 256 roundtrips to the moon in the same amount of time, and it would cost you $662.50 to stay subscribed to the service long enough to see the session through. Of course, most Netflix users don’t even come close to watching everything the platform has to offer, with the average subscriber only getting through 2% of its library each year.

The study didn’t produce any data for Netflix’s main rivals to see how they compare, but it’s safe to say none of them can trump the market leader where quantity is concerned. There are currently more titles on Netflix than there are on Hulu and Disney+ combined, after all, though it will be interesting to see how that changes in the long run since Disney are investing heavily in video on demand, and seem to be on a mission to buy out most of the entertainment business.