Researchers Have Tried To Turn Chickens Into Dinosaurs For 5 Years

Between now and 2025, ComicBook.com’s latest headline boldly exclaims that dinosaurs could become living, breathing inhabitants of the world once again, much like a certain Hollywood classic led us to believe. But what’s their basis for this?

Well, according to the reporter, dinos may be resurrected soon because Jack Horner – better known as the researcher who formed the inspiration for the character of Jurassic Park founder and director Dr. Alan Grant – revealed to a panel that he had been trying to extract DNA from fossils and mash them together with the only dinosaurs still around on the planet today: birds.

The thing is, this panel was held over five years ago. So, why Horner’s research constitutes as newsworthy now is unclear. It would certainly deserve a spot on the front page if these studies had, over the course of the past years, produced significant results. However, as Horner states himself, they have not.

“I have tried many times to extract DNA from a dinosaur and we’ve always failed,” he said. “We think it’s because the DNA molecule is huge and it’s not very stable. It just comes apart too easily.”

So, it seams that Jurassic Park is still a long way off from being built. But at least we have the movies for now. Indeed, Jurassic World: Dominion will be with us in 2021 and promises to be another exhilarating ride.

As for those still holding out hope that dinos will one day roam the earth again, well, don’t hold your breath. But it’s nice to know that at least there are people out there trying to make it happen. However nutty an idea it may be.