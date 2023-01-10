Yellowjacket is back in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ but not in the way that you’d think

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed the first big character return for the threequel, and it’s none other than Yellowjacket from the first film.

Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross was last seen being shrunk beyond control at the climax of 2015’s Ant-Man, but looks to have survived the ordeal by his rearing his face in the Quantum Realm. Despite having his masked design shown later in the Quantumania trailer, eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted him around the 0:56 mark with Stoll’s face shown.

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer not only shows MODOK — it also shows him unmasked, and… hello there, Corey Stoll… 👀 pic.twitter.com/8B3I4fmwQn — Erik Voss (@eavoss) January 10, 2023

Marvel typically tries hard to stop reveals like this from being shown in the trailers, so the inclusion is a curious one, especially given the dramatic shot of MODOK shown later in the film.

This story is developing.