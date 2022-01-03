Yet another ‘Return to Hogwarts’ gaffe is spotted by a surprising sleuth

Five more points to Gryffindor! Owl-eyed Harry Potter fans quickly spotted a major photo gaffe committed in the long-awaited Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special that mistakenly identified a childhood pic of American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts as Potter star Emma Watson. However, a new mistake has been spotted by none other than a fellow costar of Watson.

Another, perhaps even more common, case of mistaken identity was brought to light by Watson’s fellow actor Oliver Phelps, who originated the role of George Weasley in the films. Phelps pointed out on his own Instagram that he had been mistakenly identified as his own brother, identical twin James Phelps, who portrayed George’s twin, Fred in the movies. Although Phelps also pointed out, with a wink, that perhaps the mistake was actually payback in disguise.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.” – Oliver Phelps

Phelps’ post garnered some predictably cheeky responses from his fellow Potter film alums. Tom Felton, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy, claimed responsibility for the gaffe in a winking manner stating that “It was my doing” followed by a lion and snake emoji, referencing the franchises’ inter-house rivalry. Matthew Lewis, portrayer of fan-fave Neville Longbottom chimed in with “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

Although the producers did not release another statement following Phelps’ revelation the error has reportedly been fixed and fans can view the corrected version now on HBO Max.