Hugh Jackman has become well-known over the years for his animalistic portrayal of the mutant Wolverine in the X-Men series in addition to many other dramatic roles. One type of film that audiences might be surprised to find Jackman perform in, therefore, is that of a wholesome family-friendly Christmas film. But star in one Jackman did.

Rise of the Guardians had an avalanche of success when it hit the big screen in 2012, bringing in a massive $306 million. It has unfortunately faded from the minds of viewers since then, but we think it’s time for it to make a comeback since it’s one of those movies that somehow finds a balance between entertaining both adults and children alike.

The film follows a group of popular mythological characters as they team up to defeat an evil force that threatens the innocence of children all around the world. These characters include unique interpretations of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and an Australian Easter Bunny, who Jackman voices in the film.

Jackman does an excellent job with the character, which should come as no surprise. He trained extensively with voice coaches and is an excellent singer, as proven by his success in such musicals as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, for which he was nominated for Best Actor Oscar.

Besides Jackman, the movie boasts an all-star cast including Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher, Jude Law, and Chris Pine. It’s no surprise that the film was a success, as it was directed by the talented Peter Ramsey, who later went on to win an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With Christmas just around the corner, Rise of the Guardians is the perfect film to catch your favorite Australian actor in and get into the holiday spirit with.