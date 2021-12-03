A set of new posters for the upcoming sequel to the Scream franchise dropped online Friday showing three of the primary cast members from the original film holding up the iconic Ghostface mask.

The posters, unveiled via tweet, portrayed Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox — all of whom will reprising their iconic roles for the new film — holding the iconic mask that the original killers wore when the series debuted.



This, of course, teases the mystery of the new Ghostface’s identity. It could be any one of these main characters, or perhaps someone else.

SCREAM (2022) showcases the iconic trio in new promotional posters #SCREAM🔪🩸 pic.twitter.com/TjFqzbKXCz — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) December 3, 2021

The new film, coming out in January, marks the fifth entry in the Scream franchise. The horror film series drew acclaim for its self-aware take on the horror genre with characters that discuss, dissect, and often poke fun at classic horror tropes as a killer picks them off one by one.

This upcoming Scream film will take place 25 years after the events of the original film, as another killer dons the iconic Ghostface mask and terrorizes a new generation of teens.



While Wes Craven directed the original film, this iteration of Scream comes from directors Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillett, who are self-proclaimed fans of the franchise.



Thankfully, they won’t be alone, as Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Arquette’s Dewey Riley, and Cox’s Gale Riley put their serial killer expertise to work to unmask the killer. Additionally, Scream will star Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid promising to inject some new blood into a franchise that now spans an astounding quarter of a century.

You can thrill to the chills starting Jan. 14, 2022.