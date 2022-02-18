Your first look inside the Franklin Institute’s magical ‘Harry Potter’ exhibit

The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia is sharing its first look at its Harry Potter: The Exhibition Friday, the same day it is opening its doors to the public.

The institute shared a batch of images on Instagram in celebration of the new Warner Bros. exhibit, including a look at the hallways that lead to the various houses of Hogwarts, witch costumes, a herbology station, and an interactive cauldron with spell recipes.

The public debut comes just days after Philadelphia officials lifted some coronavirus-inspired restrictions on hospitality venues coinciding with a recent drop in cases, Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 18,000-square-foot space, developed by Imagine Exhibitions, gives an interactive, behind-the-scenes experience of the film franchise’s key moments, beasts, sets, and characters, including from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

According to Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski, the attraction is on track to become one of the museum’s most popular in history. It’s already broken a record for selling the largest number of pre-sale tickets to an exhibit since 2007, he revealed at a media preview Thursday morning.

Dubinski said he hopes the exhibit will help raise awareness of the city of Philadelphia’s message that it is “opening for business.”

Harry Potter: The Exhibition runs now through September 18, and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $30-$59 depending on the time of day, age of participant, and whether or not you are choosing VIP access for perks like photo ops and a discounted audio tour.