2021 bought fans multiple new Marvel films to kick off phase four and one of the most unique was Eternals.

Eternals, which arrives on Disney Plus today, endeavored to introduce a full cast of new characters into the MCU will 11 taking the focus. This led to a ton of backstory that, for some viewers, might have got confusing or forgotten amongst other events in the film.

With Eternals, Celestials, and Deviants there was a lot to stomach, but thankfully there’s plenty of information from within the film along with extra context from the comics to provide insight into how their complex relationship works.

In this article we’ll be breaking down the Celestials, Deviants, and Eternals and how they fit in with each other and amongst the greater Marvel universe. To understand their relationships more clearly we’ll have to touch on the film so be warned there are serious spoilers for Eternals below.

Celestials

At the top of the heap, you’ve got the Celestials, the architects of existence. These cosmic beings take a high-standing place amongst the Marvel totem pole as some of the most powerful in the whole franchise.

In the film, the origins of the Celestials weren’t explored in-depth, but the comics share much more of their story which may or may not come to fruition in the MCU.

Within the MCU, the Celestials are responsible for creating the planets, stars, and lifeforms with the intention of using these planets to birth more of their kind.

The Celestials descended upon these planets eventually creating the Eternals and Deviants with intentions of keeping the beings on each planet safe so that it could assist with bringing new Celestials to life.

Deviants

The Deviants take the role of the antagonist for the majority of the Eternals film. This species, created by the Celestials, was sent to planets with the mission to eliminate apex predators and ensure the survival of the inhabitants of the planet until the growing Celestial is set to emerge.

Unfortunately, this plan didn’t work so well and the Deviants turned killing lifeforms and ultimately causing more harm than good for the Celestials plan. In response, they sent the Eternals to deal with them.

Eternals

The stars of the film and our protagonists, the Eternals are another species created by the Celestials with the intention of ensuring civilization develops on planets enough so that the Celestial being inside can grow.

Their main way of doing this is to destroy the Deviants. For centuries they had eliminated the Deviant threat on Earth, but due to strange events, the Deviants returned and came back ready to fight.

In the film, the Eternals are led by Ajak. Alongside her are also Ikaris, Sersi, Thena, Kingo, Sprite, Druig, Makkari, and Phastos. Each of the Eternals boast their own unique powers. Outside of this group sent to Earth, there are a ton of other Eternals within the universe working for the Celestials on different planets.

What does it all mean?

While this has been a brief overview of the relationship between these three species within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Eternals comics and other Marvel comics showcase that their backstories and connections with one another run far deeper and impact the overall universe ever greater.

You can read more about the comic book history of these characters on the official Marvel website here.