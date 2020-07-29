Watch: Netflix Reveals How Many F-Bombs Are In Uncut Gems With New Video

Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems is a vulgar and visceral film. The first thing we see is a bone sticking out of a miner’s leg after he gets stuck under a landslide. The second are Sandler’s own innards as his character receives a colonoscopy. Needless to say, the movie also involves swearing. A lot of it in fact, as can be seen in the new video below.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the pic, Uncut Gems tells the story of a Jewish jeweller who works in New York’s diamond district and owes large amounts of money to a hungry loan shark. Our jeweller would be able to pay it back in no time, were it not for his nasty gambling addiction. And throughout the course of the movie, we’re treated to no less than 560 F-bombs, according to Netflix.

UNCUT GEMS has the 4th most F-bombs in movie history, and yes before you ask, here's all 560 of them pic.twitter.com/sPJj0Ax1Nt — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

The film, which released last year, attracted media attention for featuring Sandler in a serious, Oscar-worthy performance. The actor, whose repertoire includes some of the worst, most uninspired, cash-grabbing, cringeworthy comedies ever made, surprised audiences around the world with his lively and sophisticated performance as a very troubled man.

Written and directed by the Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems also received praise for its realistic dialogue and original directing. Although the film’s premise is nothing special, the way it’s presented and executed is truly unique, showing viewers new sides to a world they thought they knew. The fact that The Weeknd and Kevin Garnett star in the movie as well is just icing on the cake at this point.

Of course, it’s to be expected that a Manhattan-born salesman swears a lot, but Sandler’s character sure knows how to curse. He’s not the only potty-mouthed person in Uncut Gems, but born and raised in a rough and tough environment, making yourself big helps you survive as well as fraternize with those around you.