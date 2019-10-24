Here’s How Zac Efron Could Look As Kyle Rayner In Green Lantern Corps

While we keep waiting for news about Green Lantern‘s anticipated return to the big screen, we now have a bit of a taste as to what the future may hold. As rumors continue circling that Zac Efron could be one of the actors WB are looking at to fill the leading role in the upcoming Green Lantern Corps film, Mizuri Official recently shared a new piece of fan art, which transforms the actor into the Kyle Rayner version of the hero.

Efron’s a name that’s been tossed around quite a bit for the role, and this isn’t the first piece of fan art we’ve had imagining him as a live-action Green Lantern. But it might be the best one yet.

While the former High School Musical star is mostly doing non-blockbusters nowadays, it wouldn’t be hard to see him jump at a chance to play such an iconic superhero in a huge scale production like this. And as you can see with the art below, he certainly could look the part.

Here's What Zac Efron Could Look Like As Kyle Rayner In Green Lantern Corps 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Green Lantern Corps doesn’t currently have a release date, it remains one of the most talked about movies that the DCEU has in development, with fans eager to see how the cosmic group is rebooted after the failure of 2011’s Green Lantern.

The good news is that this would be a fresh take from Geoff Johns and he’s currently hard at work on a script for the film. Which, according to rumors, will focus on an older Hal Jordan training a young John Stewart. And fans of Johns’ comic book work will no doubt have an idea of what’s to come.

Tell us, though, would you want to see Zac Efron star in Green Lantern Corps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!