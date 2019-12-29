Zac Efron Hospitalized With Deadly Infection, Said To Be Stable Now

It’s being reported today that Zac Efron received quite a scare recently as the actor was rushed to a hospital with a deadly, life-threatening infection earlier this week.

From what we understand, the Baywatch star contacted “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” while in Papua New Guinea, where he’s currently shooting his new series Killing Zac Efron, which sees him venturing “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.” During filming, he became quite sick and had to be airlifted to Brisbane then rushed to St. Andrew’s War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill, a suburb close by.

If not treated properly, typhoid can indeed be life-threatening and is certainly something that needs to be addressed immediately. Thankfully for Efron, doctors were able to give him the proper medical attention and he’s apparently now back home in Los Angeles and continuing to recover.

As for production on Killing Zac Efron, there’s been no official statement issued on it just yet, but speaking about the series a while back, the actor expressed his excitement for it, saying:

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”

Zac Efron has yet to comment on his hospitalization but again, reports say he’s now in stable condition and on the mend, with the star expected to make a full recovery. And while we wait to hear more or receive some kind of official update from his team, we wish him all the best and look forward to seeing him back on his feet again.