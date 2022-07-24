Zachary Levi hoping fans can make ‘Shazam! 3’ a reality

Fury of the Gods finally got its full trailer, and already the talk has turned to a third movie. What’s Shazam himself say about that? It’s up to the fans.

During Saturday’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast took questions from the audience. Inevitably, it led to the question: will Shazam! get a trilogy?

“I hope so,” Zachary Levi responded. The star explained that it really comes down to fan demand and whether or not WB sees profits after Fury of the Gods. “If you guys go and see this one and you like it, then there’s a good chance that the bosses make another one,” he said.

Saturday, WB/DC unveiled the first full trailer for FOTG to the crowd’s delight. The footage gave a better look at Levi and the Shazam Family, with Asher Angel returning as Billy Batson along with most of the cast returning from the 2019 film.

The trailer also highlighted Shazam’s newest villains, led by the inimitable Helen Mirren as Hespera. She will be joined by Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Westside Story star Rachel Zegler as Anthea. Together, the Daughters of Atlas are set to terrorize Billy and his adopted siblings with plenty of laughs along the way.

In 2019, Shazam! was a much-needed hit for the DCEU. Only two years prior, Justice League crashed so hard at the box office that it nearly derailed the entire shared cinematic universe. There was talk that WarnerMedia was going to shut down the DCEU altogether, before Wonder Woman and Aquaman breathed life into the franchise. Then came Shazam!, and the family-friendly action-comedy struck gold with audiences.

Will there be a third movie? With Levi saying it comes down to fan response, the Fury of the Gods trailer appears to have the same mix of comedy, action, and familial themes as Shazam!. That should be a winning recipe for getting the green light on another movie.