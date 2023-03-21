Zachary Levi might not make another ‘Shazam’ movie, but he’s already got eyes on joining ‘The Last of Us’

If fortune favors the brave, then Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi may be on the verge of manifesting an appearance on The Last of Us.

The actor took to Twitter to voice his love for The Last of Us and share his wish to appear in the hit TV series. Levi seized the opportunity to shoot his shot and pitch showrunner Neil Druckmann.

I absolutely LOVE “The Last of Us”! I’ve loved it since I played the first game. Then the sequel was, dare I say, even better! I would be so stoked to be in the series! What say you, @Neil_Druckmann?? 😬🙏 https://t.co/AhqYxFcnzX — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 21, 2023

Some fans supported the possibility of Levi appearing in the TV show and suggested roles that might suit him in season two.

Many fans agreed that Levi would be a welcome addition to the television series.

Definitely you would be perfect in the show. — Therese Markham (@markham_therese) March 21, 2023

Unfortunately, because of insensitive behavior in his past, Levi’s playful tweet unwittingly opened the floodgates of vitriol for the actor and the Shazam sequel. Many accused Levi of seeking a new job because of the film’s box office numbers.

after shazam 2 flopping at the bo, now zachary levi is begging for employment online. amber voodoo never misses! https://t.co/6AiCIhSmFD — Conducive Coder (@mehtabackupacc) March 21, 2023

The glaring antipathy toward Levi soon yielded accusations of thirsty behavior on the actor’s part.

Bro begging for jobs on twitter 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cHEKmsZ8jl — Adv*t (@shyamalanism) March 21, 2023

Others echoed the sentiment that a movie star pitching for an appearance on a TV show in the public forum was not a good look.

People seemed unable to resist roasting Levi, rubbing in their view that his tweet seemed desperate.

Some offered unbridled sarcasm about which role Levi might play on The Last of Us.

that’s a fabulous idea omg, you could play background clicker #3 😭❤️ https://t.co/fVCYPNHmOV — it’s glee club not CRUNK club… (@hotgirlseul) March 21, 2023

At the heart of the hostility aimed at Levi is the pain many people feel over the controversial views he expressed about the Covid-19 vaccine and the rights of trans people.

There is no way a transphobic MAGA antivaxxer moron like you would be hired onto the gay+trans zombie pandemic show.



And you'd have to be delusional to think you have the acting chops to do so anyway https://t.co/H0J38mYNx0 — ivy✨️ (@IvyMarieArt) March 21, 2023

Levi certainly has a lot of supporters, but it is clear that some of his views have alienated many people. Druckmann has yet to respond to the actor’s proposal and it is unclear if his dream of appearing on The Last of Us will come true.