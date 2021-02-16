Zack Snyder Confirms Batman V Superman Remaster Coming To 4K And HBO Max

Having spent an entire decade rooted firmly in the DCEU, you’d have thought that finally drawing a line under Justice League would have given Zack Snyder the impetus to make a clean break from the franchise and move onto his next batch of projects.

However, after finally getting the chance to finish his intended vision of the all-star epic, the filmmaker will immediately turn his attention towards a combination of both promoting his upcoming Netflix zombie actioner Army of the Dead and putting the finishing touches to the remastered Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The showdown between the two DC icons is just the latest in a long line of Snyder’s films to get rejigged long after the fact, following in the footsteps of Dawn of the Dead and Sucker Punch‘s Director’s Cuts, both extended versions of Watchmen and the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman itself, which is widely regarded as the vastly superior edit.

In a new interview, Snyder revealed some new details about the IMAX remaster, and even confirmed that the plan is for it to be added to the HBO Max library in the future, presumably when sales of the home video release begin to taper off.

“I believe so, I believe so. Blu-ray, 4K. I just approved the Blu-ray box the other day. So it for sure will exist on Blu-ray, and then I think it will exist on HBO Max. Look, I have to confirm now, but for sure we’ve been talking about the release. It’s meant to, especially for the special edition, it’s to replace the one that was kind of messed up a little bit. The Blu-ray, I think, was okay. The 4K was messed up. I remember watching it on Apple movies or wherever it was, or somewhere, and going, ‘Wait, what? That’s not correct’. The reds were all blocked up, it was really weird.”

Like the majority of his output, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has long divided people in terms of the blockbuster’s narrative merits, but nobody can deny that it’s frequently a visual treat. And one thing that we can definitely guarantee about the impending 4K remaster is that it’s going to be spectacular to watch on a decent living room setup.