Zack Snyder Confirms Justice League Ends On A Massive Cliffhanger

When Zack Snyder was initially hired to act as the architect of the DCEU, he had a five-film arc in mind for the franchise’s marquee characters, one that would’ve seen the two parts of Justice League released on either side of Ben Affleck’s The Batman. Instead, it’s taken three and a half years since the dire theatrical cut was unveiled for audiences to see what the director originally had in mind for his epic team-up movie.

It’s been one hell of a journey from the filmmaker first calling action on the set of Justice League in April 2016 to the arrival of the Snyder Cut in March 2021, and the complexion of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ shared universe is completely unrecognizable from what it was back then. The personnel both in front and behind of the camera have changed dramatically, and as a result, the ending of the all-new Justice League doesn’t necessarily set anything up for the future as Snyder had originally intended.

Still, fans have waited so long for the Snyder Cut, and it sounds as though the campaigning isn’t going to stop once the four-hour blockbuster hits HBO Max based on recent comments made by the man himself, after he revealed that Justice League ends on a massive cliffhanger.

“Well, it was meant to be two more movies. It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I’d plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That’s in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come, if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would, but I think it’s easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while. It is a cliffhanger. The movie ends on a massive cliffhanger, yeah.”

Snyder has already said that Justice League doesn’t have to be accepted as official DCEU canon, although the fans have decided otherwise, and if the cliffhanger sets up potential story directions for the future that the studio has no intention of paying off, you can guarantee that those who backed the Snyder Cut will mount another effort to try and get a direct sequel made in the hopes that lightning might strike twice.