Zack Snyder Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan Would’ve Been A Cool Flashpoint Batman

Zack Snyder agrees with the DCEU fandom that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would’ve made a cool Flashpoint Batman. The filmmaker cast the Walking Dead star as Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s doomed dad, in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and fans immediately got excited over the possibility of him returning as the alternate version of the Dark Knight from the Flashpoint timeline in The Flash movie.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen as the Scarlet Speedster’s solo flick is likely crowded enough as it is, but Snyder thinks he would’ve made a good Batman regardless. While speaking on The Film Junkee, the director recalled that he didn’t cast Morgan in BvS as part of a long-term Flashpoint-related plan but rather, due to the specific qualities the actor could bring to the oft-portrayed part of Thomas Wayne.

I don’t think it was, although I will say that I love Jeffrey Dean. I cast him because I liked the idea that Thomas Wayne was like a bit of a tough guy, not a pushover. I like also the duality that that’s the reason why they got shot, you know, was that he didn’t give his wallet right away. He tried to fight back a little bit, which I think is a thing that has haunted Bruce in some ways.”

Having said that, Snyder went on to agree that Morgan would be a perfect fit if The Flash film did tackle the concept of Thomas becoming Batman, though he had some bad news for anyone hoping to see it happen, as he doesn’t think it’s on the cards. “Clearly, he can do the work, that’s no problem,” Snyder added. “I don’t think they’re doing it, but it could have been cool.”

In an earlier iteration of the movie, it looked like Jeffrey Dean Morgan might’ve gotten the call to suit up as Bats, but there doesn’t appear to be any room for him in 2022’s The Flash. After all, there are already two Batmen turning up in the film as it is, with Ben Affleck back as his Bruce Wayne and Michael Keaton returning after 30 years as the Burtonverse Caped Crusader. Warner Bros. has certainly got a lot of big, surprising plans for the DCEU, though, so you never know what could happen.