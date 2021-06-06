Zack Snyder Says He’s Open To Directing A Dragon Ball Z Movie

All of Zack Snyder‘s nine features to date have been heightened genre films, but one in particular still sticks out like a sore thumb. We are, of course, referring to Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, and it remains as strange now as it did then that the director of highly stylized and violent blockbusters wound up tackling an animated family film about a generational conflict involving photorealistic armored owls voiced by big name actors.

Then again, the filmmaker has always clearly been a fan of animation, incorporating Tales of the Black Freighter into the Ultimate Cut of Watchmen, while he’s also been heavily involved in the creation and development of Army of the Dead‘s anime-influenced companion series Lost Vegas. So, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not surprising to hear that when asked in a recent interview, Snyder admitted he was open to the idea of possibly helming an anime movie, specifically naming Dragon Ball Z as something he’d consider.

“I would consider that. I mean, if it came right. But definitely, I would do an anime remake or live-action. That would be fun because I love animation, and I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it but we watch anyway.”

Plenty of directors with a background in animation have made hugely successful transitions to live-action, with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol‘s Brad Bird, Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight and 21 Jump Street‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller just three recent examples, but it generally doesn’t tend to happen the other way around too often.

Zack Snyder‘s Legend of the Guardians and Gore Verbinski’s Academy Award winning Rango do stand out, though, and given his penchant for fantastical worldbuilding and action sequences on an epic scale, there’s no reason why the former creative driving force behind the DCEU wouldn’t be able to deliver a feature-length anime movie that maximized his talents as a visual storyteller.