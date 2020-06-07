Zack Snyder Reveals One Change He’s Making To His Justice League Cut

Fans are finally getting what they wished for as Zack Snyder’s definitive cut of Justice League will be arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The director has already been teasing us as well with what we can expect to see in his version, including Martian Manhunter and perhaps a little more of Darkseid.

Those examples concern story elements, but he’s also revealed a key change that he’s making to the look of the movie. While interacting with a fan on Vero, Snyder confirmed that the color grading for Justice League will be changed back to the way it was.

When the second trailer for the film was released, fans noticed that during certain scenes, the sky was looking considerably more red after being clearly blue in the first preview. This was one of the first telltale signs of the differences between Snyder and Joss Whedon’s cut, who was brought in to finish the movie following Zack’s departure.

You’ve got to hand it to Snyder for being consistent. The DCEU has always felt reactive to Marvel in terms of its look and tone, and that’s fine. They should create their own signature style, after all. But there’s a certain point where the dreary nature of a movie begins to take over and it’s important to find a proper balance.

In any case, Snyder appears to be resolute about sharing his true vision of Justice League. Let’s just hope his motivation to prove naysayers wrong and give the fans what they want doesn’t compromise the story. And that it can live up to the impossibly high expectations that folks have set for it.