Zack Snyder Reveals If He Could Imagine Someone Else Directing Justice League 2

No offense to SnyderVerse supporters, who will uphold their desire to see Zack Snyder’s mythology continued for as long as necessary, but the most likely scenario for seeing another Justice League movie is probably a reboot, looking at how Warner Bros. and DC Films are moving forward on the shared universe.

Ben Affleck might be heading out the exit door during The Flash, Gal Gadot is reportedly very likely to be following suit after Wonder Woman 3, Ray Fisher is maintaining his self-imposed exile until Walter Hamada is out of the picture, and nobody has a clue what’s going on in regards to Henry Cavill’s future as Superman.

That leaves Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman as the only two members of the SnyderVerse’s Justice League who have as close to a guaranteed future as we can reasonably expect, and in a new interview with GamesRadar, the architect of the DCEU revealed how he’d feel if someone else were to pick up where he left off.

“Oh gosh, I wouldn’t have thought of that. Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I’m very excited to see Matt Reeve’s Batman movie, so that’s exciting. Something like that though, I’m not sure.”

There’s too much money left on the table for a Justice League movie done correctly to score massively at the box office, so we’ll almost certainly be seeing a different iteration of the all-star squad in the future. The real question is how closely it’ll remember the lineup fans want to see reunited on the big screen, if it even does at all.