Zack Snyder reveals the first ‘Rebel Moon’ trailer premieres next week at an event that’s got nothing to do with Netflix, or even movies

Zack Snyder’s former Star Wars movie and Netflix original sci-fi epic Rebel Moon may not be releasing until December 22nd, but the filmmaker doesn’t seem to be wasting any time when it comes to getting the hype train to pull out of the station.

The streaming service is going all-in, too, with it already being confirmed that not only is the intergalactic reinvention of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai going to be a two-part extravaganza, both halves will also be released in two different versions. Snyder Cuts, if you will.

Those agonizingly waiting for the first real trailer don’t have long to wait, though, with Snyder confirming that the maiden teaser for Rebel Moon is going to drop early next week at an event that doesn’t have anything to do with Netflix, or even the movie industry at large.

Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/P9p6lEubQ5 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 17, 2023

Heralded as “the world’s largest event for computer and video games” and “Europe’s leading business platform for the games industry,” Gamescom is an interesting choice of location to unveil the long-awaited first look at what’s almost sure to wind up as one Netflix’s most-watched movies ever.

You’d have thought the streamer would be planning on hogging all the glory for itself and making a point of ensuring it got its hands on the Rebel Moon trailer before anybody else, but the sheer size and popularity of Gamescom does at least guarantee that it’ll be one of the biggest talking points of the day, even if it doesn’t quite fit the remit.