Zack Snyder shares sleek new ‘Justice League’ artwork

Zack Snyder has just completed his Full Circle fundraiser, screening Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and his four-hour cut of Justice League for fans. The movies were followed by panels and Q&As featuring key cast and crew, with the most high-profile surprise guest being Ben Affleck.

The goal of the event was to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a cause especially close to Snyder’s heart after the tragic death of his daughter Autumn while he was shooting Justice League. Now, to celebrate the event’s success, Snyder has posted an impressive new piece of Justice League-inspired art on Twitter to thank fans:

Image via Twitter

Snyder then went on to praise those who contributed.

“To all of the amazing sponsors, volunteers & fans, THANK YOU for your support of the Full Circle event this past weekend to raise awareness and funds for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and mental health awareness. … Full Circle raised desperately needed funds for research and outreach. Most importantly, it provided a platform to continue to raise awareness. So many people shared their stories with us and it was really touching.”

These screenings will have been somewhat bittersweet for Snyder fans, as with James Gunn now steering the DCU, the SnyderVerse is having the final nails hammered into its coffin. The tail end of Snyder’s tenure guiding the old DCEU will be seen in The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller in the lead role and Ben Affleck as Batman. Beyond that, Jason Momoa will be returning in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year, which may well be the final time we see any of the filmmakers’s League in action.

The future is decidedly Gunn-shaped, with him pushing forwards with new takes on Superman and Batman while jettisoning all links to Snyder’s trilogy with what’s essentially a soft reboot.

That said, Snyder himself doesn’t seem too downbeat as he’s currently hard at work on his Rebel Moon project for Netflix. The first part of his Seven Samurai-inspired space opera will arrive on the streaming service in December, with the second chapter already planned. Beyond that, there’s a wealth of multimedia tie-ins on the way, including a graphic novel, an RPG, and some kind of animated short.

Rebel Moon will arrive on Netflix on Dec. 22.