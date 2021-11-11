Zack Snyder’s Justice League Continues To Dominate Blu-Ray Sales Charts

When the original cut of the Justice League came out in 2017, it was arguably a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Pictures. The film made $657.9 million against a $300 million budget. That’s certainly not a small return, but it wasn’t nearly the smashing success the studio had hoped for, especially considering the film was critically panned. That paved the way for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Director Zack Snyder was forced to leave the project due to a family tragedy before it was finished. That led to Joss Whedon taking over post-production. Instead of simply finishing what Snyder did, Whedon did extensive rewrites of the script and oversaw many reshoots. That ended up being what fans saw in the theaters and the results weren’t great.

Years later, Warner Bros. came around and gave Snyder money to finish the film after months of fans clamoring for it. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released in March 2021 and was a huge success with fans and critics. Had that been the film that was released in theaters, it’s possible it would’ve been a much bigger success. That’s evident by how well the film’s Blu-ray sales have been. The Blu-ray came out back in September and continues to rank as the top seller.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t widely released in theaters so there are no box office numbers to analyze to deem how much of a success the film was. However, with the success that the film has seen on streaming coupled with the Blu-ray sales, it’s hard not to imagine the project has been a worthwhile endeavor for the company.