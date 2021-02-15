Zack Snyder’s Justice League Now The Second Most-Watched Warner Bros. Trailer Ever

The Justice League look ready to take on Darkseid as well as Steppenwolf if the latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s redux is any indication, but the DCEU’s all-star superhero team haven’t managed to take down Legendary’s marquee Titans. After debuting yesterday, the trailer for the Snyder Cut managed to rack up an impressive 24.9 million views across all of Warner Bros.’ affiliated channels on YouTube, but that still wasn’t enough to dislodge Godzilla vs. Kong from the top spot.

The long awaited first promo for Adam Wingard’s epic monster mash drew in 25.6 million sets of eyeballs in the first day after it dropped several weeks ago, although both upcoming HBO Max releases are set to cause a huge surge in subscribers numbers when they arrive within thirteen days of each other next month, and you can check out how they compare below.

#SnyderCut Trailer has become the second most viewed WB Trailer ever in the first 24 hours with 24.9M across all official accounts on social media, Beating #TheBatman 22M and #Dune 20.8M, Only Behind #GodzillaVsKong 25.6M — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 15, 2021

There’s no point in trying to make too many direct comparisons between the two, especially when the Snyder Cut is a brand new version of a movie that a lot of people have already seen and didn’t care for that much, and as of yet it hasn’t been confirmed for any sort of theatrical run. On the other hand, the hype for Godzilla vs. Kong has been steadily rising, but looking at this weekend’s figures, there’s still no indication as to whether or not it’ll be able to revitalize the stagnant box office.

One thing that Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong very much have in common is that each big budget epic will generate plenty of buzz and conversation online, as well as giving HBO Max two surefire smash hits in quick succession as the platform looks to continue its ascendancy in the streaming wars.