New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos Show Off Batman And Mera

For better or worse, the Justice League movie that Zack Snyder had originally envisioned is finally almost here.

The superhero film, released back in 2017, was swiftly lampooned by critics and failed to dominate the box office as Warner Bros. had hoped. Due to the death of his daughter, Snyder stepped down from the pic during post-production, with MCU alumni Joss Whedon being brought in for reshoots. These alterations led to a markedly different end result in terms of tone and content and, following a massive fan campaign, Warner Bros. greenlit a $70 million restoration project now unofficially known as the Snyder Cut.

Boasting an epic running time that Peter Jackson would be proud of, this year’s revision brings back Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg, the Flash and Aquaman to once again halt Steppenwolf’s invasion of Earth, only this time, with considerable new material and the wholesale removal of that which was filmed by Whedon. It’s a mammoth undertaking, no doubt, and a recent report by Vanity Fair goes into much greater detail about the troubles faced on set. Likewise, the site has also revealed several fresh images, including some stylish shots of Batman and Mera which you can check out below.

New Zack Snyder's Justice League Photos Show Off Batman And Mera 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition to giving us more of the main cast members, Snyder’s new version of Justice League will also include Deathstroke, Lex Luthor and the Joker, the latter of which will see Jared Leto reprise the role following his portrayal of the villain in Suicide Squad. And you can check out some new stills of the actor in costume over here.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases worldwide on March 18th.